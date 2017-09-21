Someone used keys to steal from a Pasco church. Then they did it again

Pasco police are searching for a burglar with no fear of divine punishment.
A thief snagged the computer bag of a church near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Yakima Street. Tucked inside of the bag were keys to the building, Pasco police said.
Someone used the keys to get inside on Sept. 15, swiped cash and tried to take a small safe before abandoning it near the exit. The thieves returned a second date, used the keys again and took three guitars, including a Fender Stratocaster, and cut open the small safe.
“Yes, we have politely suggested rekeying the building,” Pasco police posted on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421.
