A Kennewick man is headed to prison for emailing nude photos to a cop

A Kennewick man who sent nude photos of himself to an apparent 13-year-old girl is headed to federal prison.
U.S. Judge Stanley Bastian sentenced Donald Russell Tyke Wheeler, 27, to five years after previously admitting to trying to transfer obscene materials to a minor.
In July 2016, a detective found an online ad seeking a woman for “play” in the Tri-Cities. The detective was working for the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.
The detective responded, posing as “Steph,” a 13-year-old girl, who said that even though she was underage she was “mature.”
Wheeler continued the online conversation, noting that it was risky because he could go to prison, according to court documents.
In follow up texts, he described in graphic detail the sex he wanted to have with the girl and sent multiple pictures of male genitalia, according to court documents.
Law enforcement officers observed Wheeler during August 2016 twice going to a DVD kiosk on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick where he had arranged to meet the teen.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington continues to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of crimes involving children, like the offense in this case.
Joseph Harrington, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington
After Wheeler was arrested, he admitted communicating with the person he believed was a child and said he tried to meet her twice for sex, according to federal prosecutors.
In court documents, Wheeler’s attorney said his client was having severe bouts of depression at the time. He was using illegal drugs and had little social interaction, but was active on the internet, his attorney said.
In addition to the prison term, Wheeler was sentenced to three years of court supervision after his release.
“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington continues to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of crimes involving children, like the offense in this case,” said Joseph Harrington, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments