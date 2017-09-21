Pasco police recovered this Sig Sauer pistol that was stolen in 2016.
Pasco police recovered this Sig Sauer pistol that was stolen in 2016. Dave Allen Pasco Police Department

2 jailed, 1 on the run for Pasco home invasion

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

September 21, 2017 12:15 PM

Two men are in jail and one is on the loose after they allegedly busted into a Pasco apartment and attacking two people inside.

Pasco police say the suspects broke in the back door of the apartment in the 900 block of West Agate Street at 1:13 a.m. Sunday. The three men, one armed with a semiautomatic pistol, threatened the residents and attacked two of them.

One of the witnesses called 911 and officers arrived in time to catch two of the men — Reginaldo Beltran-Felix, 40, and Oscar Homar Sanchez, 32, both of Pasco — still at the apartment.

The third suspect escaped.

One of the men had stashed a stolen Sig Sauer P228 pistol in the living room. Police said the gun was reported stolen in 2016.

Offices didn’t say whether the suspects knew the victims or how the residents were attacked.

Beltran-Felix and Homar Sanchez were booked into Franklin County jail on investigative holds for first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime or third suspect to call the Pasco police station at 509-545-3421 weekdays, or dispatch at 509-545-3510 on nights and weekends. The case number is PP17-44860.

