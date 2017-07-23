Kennewick crash sends one to jail, another to the hospital

The Kennewick Fire Department cut the roof off of an SUV Sunday afternoon to reach a woman trapped after her car rolled.
The SUV failed to yield as it made a left turn from Columbia Center Boulevard to the west onto Deschutes Avenue about 3 p.m., according to the Kennewick Police Department.
The SUV was struck by a pickup truck driving south on Columbia Center Boulevard and passing through the intersection with a green light.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police planned to cite her for failing to yield.
The driver of the pickup was intoxicated and was arrested for driving under the influence, according to Kennewick police.
No names were immediately available.
