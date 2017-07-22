‘Washington’s Most Wanted’ fugitive arrested after car chase, standoff

A man who had been featured on Washington’s Most Wanted was arrested Friday after a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph and an hour-long standoff.
The Violent Offender Task Force and Yakima SWAT team found Jonathan Vargas, 32, driving near Union Gap, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release.
He began to weave in and out of traffic and drive on the shoulder, so deputies and officers attempted to stop him, deputies said.
Vargas then led authorities on a chase of more than 10 miles through the Lower Valley to the 2000 block of Progressive Road near Wapato, where he entered an orchard and a driveway before his vehicle hit trees that bordered the home, according to the release.
Deputies said Vargas then fled on foot and forced himself into the nearby home, which authorities surrounded.
After an hour-long standoff, he left the home and surrendered, according to the release.
He is being held on a $125,000 bond at the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of eluding, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Violent Offender Task Force, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima SWAT, Yakima police, Yakama Tribal police, Washington State Patrol and Wapato police all helped with the arrest.
During the standoff, a Washington State Patrol SUV caught fire on the side of the road.
Patrol spokesman Lt. Kiley Conaway said the SUV was parked too close to tall grasses on the side of the road, causing it to catch fire. He surmised that the vehicle’s hot exhaust pipe may have helped start the fire, adding that there were no mechanical problems.
“No one was in the vehicle, but our pride may have been hurt a bit,” he said.
Lower Valley Fire District Five put out the fire.
Comments