Shoplifting suspect picks up hit and run charge while fleeing

A suspected shoplifter who led law enforcement on a chase through the Columbia Center parking lot ended up in the Benton County Jail on charges of theft and hit-and-run.
J.C. Penny security officers attempted to stop Tara Whitmore after she allegedly left the store without paying for merchandise, police said. She refused to stop and instead got into her vehicle and drove off, striking another car as she sped away.
The Washington State Patrol joined the pursuit and stopped her on Highway 240, where she was arrested.
