Toddler, adult hurt in Richland highway collision

Two people, including a toddler, were hurt in a Thursday afternoon collision on Highway 240.
Khale G. Hendricks, 28, of Yakima, was heading west in Richland in a Mazda Tribute with a 3-year-old child in the back seat at 4:48 p.m., when a Honda Civic clipped the rear her car when it was changing lanes, the Washington State Patrol said.
The collision sent the Tribute rolling.
The child and the Honda’s driver, Kamren M. Murray, 21, of Richland, were treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
The child’s injuries were minor, Richland police said.
Murray was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
