Pasco brothers claim self defense, still plead guilty in teen’s killing

A 19-year-old man will be released from jail today after striking a deal that puts the October 2015 killing of a Pasco teen on his older brother.
Both Jaden F. Quintero and Nathan T. Quintero, 25, entered guilty pleas in Franklin County Superior Court to separate charges significantly reduced from first-degree murder.
Nathan Quintero took responsibility for the death of George Garcia Thacker with a first-degree manslaughter plea.
However, attorney Ryan Swinburnson said their position remains that the shooting was in self-defense and that prosecutors wouldn’t have been able to prove the original charge in trial.
The body of Garcia Thacker was found a few feet from his car on West River Street in Pasco, not far from the cable bridge.
The 18-year-old had been shot five times.
A witness reported seeing the Quintero brothers get into Garcia Thacker’s car, just minutes before the shooting.
Deputy Prosecutor Frank Jenny acknowledged that it was a circumstantial case because there were no fingerprints or DNA evidence and the gun was never found.
“It’s always been the state’s hypothesis that Nathan Quintero was the shooter, we just couldn’t prove that,” he said.
Jaden Quintero admitted he knew his brother was wanted by police for the slaying, but he delayed Nathan’s capture for two weeks by helping him hide in Walla Walla.
Jaden Quintero’s plea was to first-degree rendering criminal assistance, a gross misdemeanor that typically carries a maximum 364-day sentence in the county jail.
He was given credit for time served since he’s been locked up for 21 months.
Nathan Quintero’s sentencing hearing is Aug. 2.
Given his criminal history, he faces a standard range of 12 years and two months to 16 years and two months.
The plea agreement calls for the maximum sentence, Jenny said. He added that it is one month less than their initial offer for second-degree murder.
Jenny said that he and colleague Dave Corkrum met with Garcia Thacker’s family on Thursday and they’re in support of it.
The family would like to see the closure that will come with this plea agreement, instead of going through a trial with uncertain results, Jenny said.
Loved ones of both the victim and the brothers were in court for the guilty pleas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
