Bicyclist tries to flee West Richland police. It didn’t end well.

A man in West Richland tried to peddle his way to freedom, but it didn’t end well for him.
Witnesses called police when they saw Ricky Stricklin, 42, riding his bicycle in the middle of Bombing Range Road late Wednesday.
The Richland man refused to stop and led officers on a short chase down a hill. The entire way he was shouting profanities.
Police claim he then threw away a bag of meth.
As he was showing the middle finger to officers, he hit a curb and crashed, knocking himself unconscious.
When he woke up, he started cursing again. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Stricklin is under investigation for obstructing police and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
And he was cited for violating laws while riding a bicycle.
