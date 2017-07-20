Crime

July 20, 2017 5:19 PM

Spike strip ends 50-mile, 100-mph chase in Pasco

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Nearly 50 miles and a spike strip later, a suspect finally stopped with a parade of police cars behind him.

A Walla Walla police officer tried to stop the driver near Walla Walla Community College on Wednesday night but the man sped off.

Walla Walla police, sheriff’s deputies and the Washington State Patrol joined the chase that reach speeds up to 100 mph on Highway 12.

It ended near the Snake River bridge at Pasco when state troopers used a spike strip to damage his tires about 7:30 p.m.

Information about the driver was not released.

Anyone forced off the road by the chase is asked to call the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office at 509-524-5400.

