A Pasco inmate snagged a souvenir on his way out of jail. Now he’s behind bars again.

An inmate couldn’t resist taking a memento from his time in the Franklin County jail.
Santos Valdovinos was being cut loose from the Pasco facility when he allegedly snagged the souvenir — a pair of handcuffs.
Jail staff noticed the missing cuffs and with help from the Connell Police Department, Valdovinos and the stolen restraints were found.
He wore them back to jail.
The Pasco police Facebook post about Valdovinos’ sticky fingers already has drawn 100 comments and 100 shares.
Many of the commentors noted Valdovinos was helping officers out when they came to arrest him.
A couple others noted he could be the dumb criminal poster child.
Valdovinos remains in the Franklin County jail on suspicion of third-degree theft.
