An inmate swiped a pair of handcuffs as he was leaving the Franklin County jail.
An inmate swiped a pair of handcuffs as he was leaving the Franklin County jail.
An inmate swiped a pair of handcuffs as he was leaving the Franklin County jail.

Crime

July 20, 2017 12:45 PM

A Pasco inmate snagged a souvenir on his way out of jail. Now he’s behind bars again.

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

An inmate couldn’t resist taking a memento from his time in the Franklin County jail.

Santos Valdovinos was being cut loose from the Pasco facility when he allegedly snagged the souvenir — a pair of handcuffs.

Jail staff noticed the missing cuffs and with help from the Connell Police Department, Valdovinos and the stolen restraints were found.

He wore them back to jail.

The Pasco police Facebook post about Valdovinos’ sticky fingers already has drawn 100 comments and 100 shares.

Many of the commentors noted Valdovinos was helping officers out when they came to arrest him.

A couple others noted he could be the dumb criminal poster child.

Valdovinos remains in the Franklin County jail on suspicion of third-degree theft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking 1:18

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking
Child sex sting press conference in Richland 1:49

Child sex sting press conference in Richland
Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases 1:00

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases

View More Video