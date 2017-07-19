Bail increased to $25,000 for 20-year-old who wanted sex with girl

A 20-year-old man who showed up at a Richland apartment earlier this month intending to have sex with a young teen is now being held on $25,000 bail.
Jairo Lopez is one of the 26 men arrested between July 5 and 9 as part of the Tri-Cities Net Nanny Operation, which targeted people who post and respond to ads on various websites for sex with children.
Lopez’s bail initially was set at $10,000 along with most of the other suspects.
But during a July 13 hearing, prosecutors asked for the amount to be increased out of concern for community safety.
Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Howell said very little information was known about each man at the time they filed charges in Benton County Superior Court, and it was only in the following days that the state learned more about the alleged crimes and the suspect’s criminal histories.
Judge Cameron Mitchell agreed to keep Lopez’s amount at $10,000 only because he’d been told the defendant’s family was prepared to post bail that day after the hearing. However, Mitchell warned Lopez to be prepared for the request from prosecutors at his next court appearance.
On Wednesday, Lopez was still in custody in the Benton County jail, and Howell asked that he be treated the same as the other suspects with bail set at a higher amount.
Adolfo Banda, a Yakima attorney, pointed out that the circumstances are not the same for all 26 suspects. He said he wants “to look at this a little bit closer” before arguing for a bail reduction on behalf of his client.
Judge Jackie Shea Brown raised Lopez’s bail to $25,000.
Lopez pleaded innocent and his trial is set for Sept. 5.
When he was arrested, authorities said Lopez was from Yakima. But in court last week, Lopez said he lives and works in College Place.
