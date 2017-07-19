Pasco man flees police at 100 mph on Lewis Street

A Pasco man added eluding police to the list of crimes he is wanted for, say police.
Benton County authorities had been looking for Geovanny Blanco, 21, after he failed to follow the rules of his community supervision following his conviction for car theft and first-degree criminal trespassing. Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers was asking for the public’s help in finding him.
Then on Tuesday night, a police officer spotted Blanco getting into a 2001 Honda Prelude. When the officer signaled him to stop near the intersection of Lewis Street and 10th Avenue, Blanco allegedly hit the gas and raced off at speeds reaching 100 mph down Lewis Street about 10:30 p.m.
Police ended the chase because of the risk to other drivers. Blanco reportedly crossed the blue bridge into Kennewick before officers lost sight of him.
Anyone with information about his location, is asked to call Pasco police dispatch at 509-545-3510 or Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and may receive up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Comments