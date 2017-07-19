Man wrecks car, fence and ends up in Kennewick front lawn

An allegedly intoxicated left a swath of damage behind him after a Wednesday morning wreck in Kennewick.
The Toyota Scion’s driver was heading east on 10th Avenue at 9 a.m. when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a Honda, Kennewick police said.
The collision sent the Honda spinning onto the sidewalk, while the Scion went through bushes and a wooden picket fence, before jumping a small curb onto a raised planting area.
There were minor injuries.
The Scion’s driver, Andrew Gaboury, was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving and driving without a license.
Police did not list Gaboury’s age or where he is from.
