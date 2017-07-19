Pasco police are searching for two brazen thieves. Pasco Police Department
Crime

July 19, 2017 10:40 AM

Two thieves swipe riding lawnmower from business parking lot

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Pasco police are searching for two brazen thieves who made a slow getaway with a riding lawnmower Monday.

At 6:51 a.m. the suspect approached the broken machine, which was sitting in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Lewis Street.

The man returned with a friend driving a white Acura at 7:37 a.m. They attached a rope to the lawnmower and pulled it away with one of the men seated on it to steer.

The theft was caught on video from a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Pasco police at 509-545-3421.

