Teenager dies, others injured in crash east of Burbank

A teenager died in an early morning crash Monday east of Burbank.
Esperanza Gonzalez-Torres, 35, of Walla Walla, was driving west on Highway 124 at 4 a.m. with six people in her vehicle, all from Walla Walla.
Her minivan left the road about 18 miles from Burbank and rolled, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Passenger Victor Zaragoza-Aldama, 18, died. It was unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.
Gonzalez-Torres and two passengers — a 17-year-old girl and Zenaida Aldama-Martinez, 38 — were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
A 14-year-old male was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. One passenger was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and charges are pending, according to the state patrol.
