Woman accused of hitting Kennewick WinCo employee with car

A WinCo shopper was booked into Benton County jail Sunday morning, accused of failing to stop after hitting a WinCo employee with her car.
Employees followed Kelseelee P. Mowbray, 24, into the parking lot, believing she had stolen more than $100 in merchandise from the WinCo at 4602 W. Clearwater Ave., in Kennewick, according to police reports.
Mowbray, of Kennewick, is accused of hitting both the employee and a parked car as she drove away, according to police reports.
She was located by Kennewick police and arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run with an injury and misdemeanor theft, hit and run involving a parked car, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
