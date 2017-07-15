Suspects run from police, crash into Pasco home in stolen truck

Pasco police are searching for two suspects who crashed a stolen truck into a house while fleeing from officers.
An officer spotted the stolen 2002 Chevy Silverado speeding and running stop signs near North 18th Avenue and Cartmell Street at roughly 1:49 a.m. Friday. When the officer signaled the driver to stop, he sped away and drove around the block before he losing control of the pickup. It careened through a fence and collided with the corner of a house at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Brown Street.
Both the home and the truck were damaged.
Two males ran, and officers were not able to find them.
The truck was stolen from a home in the area of Road 42 and Nixon Street two days earlier at about the same that someone was prowling through vehicles in the area.
Pasco police reminded people not to leave their keys or valuables in their vehicles, and to lock the doors.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 on the weekdays and dispatch at 509-545-3510 on the weekends.
