Former cop charged with sending nude pic of ex to new boyfriend, a Kennewick detective

A former Pasco police officer who’s been ordered to stop harassing his ex-girlfriend now is accused of sending a nude picture of the woman to her current boyfriend.
Jason Mayse allegedly sent the photo via text message to a Kennewick police detective.
The detective, who’s known Mayse for almost 20 years, had Mayse’s number in his cellphone and immediately knew the message was from him, court documents said.
Mayse, 46, is charged in Benton County Superior Court with one count of cyberstalking, a gross misdemeanor.
Under Washington law, it is illegal to send electronic communications “using any lewd, lascivious, indecent or obscene words, images or language” with an “intent to harass, intimidate, torment or embarrass” someone.
During a recent hearing before Judge Jackie Shea Brown, Mayse asked for a 30-day delay of his arraignment because he has scheduled business plans and needs to hire an attorney. He’s trying to see if the attorney who’s handling some active Benton County District Court matters for him can take this case, he said.
Shea Brown moved the hearing to Aug. 9.
Court documents show that the Kennewick detective received a text from Mayse the afternoon of June 6.
The text included an explicit picture of the woman and the message, “Miss this. Guess your [sic] the new one …,” documents said. Mayse claimed the picture had been taken last year.
Another text 10 minutes later said, “She wore that specifically for me,” referencing a nightgown in the photo, documents said.
The ex-girlfriend told her current boyfriend that Mayse in the past had threatened to embarrass her by sending nude photos of her to other people, court documents said. Mayse took that particular picture without her permission, and she didn’t know he still had it because she thought she deleted it from his phone.
The woman has a valid anti-harassment order against Mayse.
When Deputy Prosecutor Diana Ruff requested a no-contact order to protect the woman while this case is pending, Mayse responded that he works for a Department of Energy contractor and that having another domestic violence order could affect his job and be “overkill.”
He then started to tell the court about making several phone calls to the woman and not getting an answer, and quickly was told by a defense attorney to stop talking.
The judge told Mayse that the cyberstalking case is in Superior Court and she can’t keep track on District Court orders. She signed the new order, but told Mayse his attorney can bring it up again at a future hearing.
Mayse, who lives in Richland, worked for the Pasco Police Department from March 1996 to August 2004. He was honored for bravery in a shootout that wounded a fellow officer.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
