Pasco family escape burning house through window

Three generations climbed out of a bedroom window of a Pasco grandmother’s home to escape an early morning fire Friday.
The owner of the house at 8512 Livingston Road woke up about 2 a.m. smelling smoke and saw a fire burning on the deck outside her bedroom, according to Ben Shearer, spokesman for the Pasco Fire Department.
By the time she had awakened her daughter and a granddaughter, who were staying over, the entire house was filled with smoke and doors were blocked with fire, Shearer said.
“It really was just a matter of minutes” that they had to escape, he said. “The daughter maintained her cool and got everyone out.”
One of the three was treated for a cut she got leaving the house, but none were injured by the smoke or flames.
Forty firefighters from five agencies responded with nine engines and 2 ladder trucks, getting the fire under control about 2:40 a.m., fire officials said. But the house could not be saved.
Its roof is gone, among other damage. All three have places in the Tri-Cities to stay.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Although the deck was where the fire was first started, no one in the house smoked and there was no other known recent activity on the deck that could contribute to a fire, Schearer said.
Firefighters from Richland and Kennewick, plus Walla Walla Fire District 5 and Franklin Fire District 3, responded. Kennewick and Richland Fire Departments also helped out by responding to medical emergency calls in Pasco while Pasco firefighters were busy at the fire.
“Fortunately, everyone is fine,” Shearer said, but there lives will be disrupted and belongings were destroyed.
The incident illustrates the importance of having an evacuation plan, including two ways out of each area of a burning house, particularly from bedrooms, and a place where everyone will gather outside, he said.
Families should hold a home fire drill twice a year, once during the day and once during the night. Children should be taught to escape on their own, if needed.
