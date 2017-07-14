Suspects arrested in robberies targeting Tri-City people heading to work

Pasco police have arrested two teens on suspicion of robbing people in the past week, one of them after a car chase that ended after a crash in Kennewick.
Tri-City police received reports of four workers robbed as they were leaving for work Tuesday and Wednesday and suspect there may be more robberies that have not been reported. Spanish-speaking farmworkers appear to be targeted from 3:30 to 4 a.m.
Pasco police were watching for the robbers Thursday morning in a Pasco neighborhood hit twice this week, when Sgt. Jason Miller saw a black SUV driving recklessly.
When the driver would not stop, Miller gave chase as the SUV crossed the blue bridge and headed up Highway 395, only to turn around and came north.
The SUV sideswiped the concrete divider between West Clearwater Avenue and North Yelm Street and then tried to turn onto Yelm. It hit the highway noise barrier and came to a stop, according to police reports.
The driver, a 16-year-old from West Richland, was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of residential burglary, auto theft, eluding and first-degree robbery. The SUV was stolen.
Thursday afternoon, Pasco police arrested a second suspect, Eric Perz-Bernal, 19, of Pasco, after hearing reports of a man brandishing a pistol near 17th Avenue and Agate Street.
Police found him about 4:30 p.m. near 20th Avenue and Court Street, chasing him on foot and in cars. Officers saw him pitch something into a parked car and after he was arrested, found a silver revolver in the car, according to police reports.
Perez-Bernal was taken to the Franklin County jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and being a felon with a gun.
The first of the robberies police have been investigating happened about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, when two field workers waiting for a ride were robbed at gunpoint near North 24th Avenue and West Ruby Street in Pasco. Cash and a cell phone were taken.
At 4 a.m. on Wednesday near 24th Avenue and West Ella Street, another field worker was loading his car for work when he was robbed of his wallet and cash by a young man with a revolver, as another man waited nearby in a black SUV, police said.
Also on Wednesday, a resident of the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick was robbed of his wallet and cell phone as he walked out to his car to go to work shortly after 4 a.m. The victim said the robber got out of a black SUV and had a gun in his hand, police said.
Anyone who was robbed recently — and has not reported it — is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 during workday hours or 509-545-3510 nights and weekends.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments