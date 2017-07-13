Richland man arrested for attempted child sex trafficking

A network administrator at Trios Health in Kennewick was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his job after being indicted in federal court on multiple charges of child sex trafficking.
John R. Abrams Jr., 51, of Richland, was arraigned on two counts of attempted child sex trafficking and one charge of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
The case is distinct from a sting operation that led to 26 arrests of mostly local men seeking sex with children in the past week. Those cases resulted after the men arranged for sex with what turned out to be law enforcement officers.
The Abrams case involves an ongoing effort to recruit a teen girl into prostitution.
“This is a live victim,” said Richland Police Capt. Mike Cobb.
Richland Police Det. Athena Clark led the investigation after developing a relationship with the victim, who was 16 at the time.
Clark has worked to build trust with the victim for three years, she said. The case was unique because the victim, now 17, reached out for help.
Abrams allegedly began communicating with the girl online between Feb. 22 and March 1. Clark was able to retrieve messages that paint a portrait of a man who was recruiting a minor into commercial sex trade.
He wrote that he would train her so that she could earn more money and that he would find clients.
Clark said it does not appear that Abrams has any other current victims.
Abrams met the girl early in the exchange of messages and allegedly sexually assaulted her, Clark said. He was initially arrested in March when he attempted to pick up the victim from school.
Abrams is married with three young children. He is held at the Benton County jail.
The girl is receiving mental health counseling as well as drug and alcohol assistance, and is pursuing a high school degree, Clark said.
“We have a live survivor,” she said. “Looking at her, you would never know. She went to school. She has a family. This is a crime that hides in plain sight.”
Clark is working to develop trust relationships with at least a dozen other girls and half a dozen boys who may be at risk for trafficking, she said.
“There is absolutely a market for this.”
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
