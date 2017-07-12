Thief allegedly swipes broken down car from the side of Interstate 82

An alleged thief took advantage of a man’s vehicle troubles to steal a car from the side of Interstate 82.
A Yakima man was driving a borrowed 1996 Honda Civic when the car stopped running on Interstate 82 near the Gibbon Road Overpass. He parked the car at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and walked away from it, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. When he came back, the car was gone.
Deputies spotted tire marks on the road where it looked like the vehicle was moved sideways, but there were no other signs of a collision.
The investigation led deputies to a home in the 171000 block of West Byron Road in Prosser. The Civic was sitting on a trailer, partially covered by a tarp.
Jarrod Rafe Logan Stroh, 29, of Prosser, was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
