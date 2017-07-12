Crime

Man robbed outside of a Kennewick home, police searching for suspect

A man was robbed outside of an apartment building on a busy Kennewick street early Wednesday morning.

Kennewick police are searching for a man in his early 20s, who approached the victim in a black SUV outside of an apartment building in the 1100 block of 10th Avenue, police said. The victim was heading to his car at 4 a.m. so he could go to work.

As suspect neared, he got out, and, pointing a gun at the other man, demanded the victim’s cellphone and wallet. When the victim handed over the items, the robber left.

Roughly 15 minutes later a similar crime happened in Pasco, police said. Detectives are investigating whether the two robberies are linked.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8, thin and wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Kennewick dispatch at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-TIPS.

