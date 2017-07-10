Geovanny Blanco
July 10, 2017

Pasco man sought by Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers

By Cameron Probert

Pasco police are looking for Geovanny Blanco in connection with Benton County warrant for not following the terms of his community supervision after he was convicted for vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Blanco is 6-foot-3, and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and praying hands tattooed on his left arm and “Unbreakable” tattooed on his right.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest. Call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

