Prosser police discovered this bag of methamphetamine stuffed in a hidden compartment in a pickup truck.
Prosser police discovered this bag of methamphetamine stuffed in a hidden compartment in a pickup truck. Prosser Police Department
Prosser police discovered this bag of methamphetamine stuffed in a hidden compartment in a pickup truck. Prosser Police Department

Crime

July 10, 2017 4:06 PM

Speeding ticket leads Prosser police to find meth in truck

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

What started as a speeding ticket turned into the discovery of a pound of methamphetamine by Prosser police.

A Prosser officer stopped Chevy pickup truck near Highway 22 and Market Street on Saturday evening for speeding, police said. Inside was a 29-year-old man driving, and two passengers, 24 and 20.

Police are not releasing the names of the men.

After learning the driver’s license was suspended and the pickup wasn’t registered to any of the men, officers impounded the truck. When they started inventorying the contents, they found six pills in an open bottle in the center console.

The two passengers were released at the scene.

The vehicle and the driver were taken back to the police station, where the driver was released after he was cited for driving without a license and told he may face charges because of the pills.

After officers received a search warrant to get the medication, they discovered nearly a pound of methampetamine, worth about $6,300, in a hidden compartment in the center console, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Child sex sting press conference in Richland

Child sex sting press conference in Richland 1:49

Child sex sting press conference in Richland
Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases 1:00

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases
Officer-involved shooting 0:16

Officer-involved shooting

View More Video