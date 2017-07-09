Young suspects sought in theft, torching of Kennewick pickup

Kennewick police found a stolen pickup at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, but it was not in the condition the owner would have liked.
The Dodge pickup had been reported stolen an hour earlier from a house on the 2500 block of West Fourth Avenue.
Kennewick police and firefighters responded to a call of a fire in the 700 block of North Edison Street and found the pickup burning.
Witnesses reported seeing two juveniles running from the area of the fire. They were wearing bandanas over their faces and carrying a gas can, according to the Kennewick Police Departemtn. They have not been located.
The fire burned about an acre of nearby dry grass, but was put out before it could reach nearby buildings, according to the Kennewick Fire Department.
