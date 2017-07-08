Number of wounds cannot be determined in West Richland deputy-involved shooting

A West Richland man was shot either one or two times, according to the results of an autopsy conducted Friday after a shooting involving a Benton County deputy.
Douglas West, 46, of West Richland, was shot and killed after he came out of a house on the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive in West Richland during a standoff on the Fourth of July. He held a shotgun and refused to listen to law enforcement commands, said Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
Benton County Deputy John Clary had accompanied West Richland police officers at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday as they responded to a report that West was threatening his wife. Clary shot West, Hatcher said.
The autopsy, conducted by Sig Menchel, a forensic pathologist from Bellevue, found wounds on the right arm and right side of the torso of West’s body, said Benton County Coroner John Hansens.
No determination was made about whether a single bullet passed through the arm and then into the body or if West was hit by two bullets, Hansens said.
The shooting is being investigated by the Tri-City Special Investigations Unit, with Richland police taking the lead.
Hansens said a final autopsy report will be issued when toxicology results are available.
