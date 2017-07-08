Centralia man allegedly shared sex videos of nude teen girl

A 22-year-old man has pleaded innocent to allegations he shared videos of a nude teen girl being forced to perform sex acts.
One of the videos allegedly shared by Dion A. Galvan shows the girl begging for help.
Galvan has a Sept. 11 trial date in Benton County Superior Court on one count of second-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Court documents state that the Centralia man sent two videos to multiple recipients in July 2016.
The same teen girl is completely nude in both videos, documents said.
Galvan is out of custody after posting $1,000 bail, and was granted permission to travel throughout Washington state.
He has been ordered to have no contact with the girl while the case is pending.
