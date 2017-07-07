Kennewick police looking for woman accused in Thursday hit-and-run

An apparent case of road rage led to a damaged motorcycle, and left Kennewick police searching for a woman driving a motorhome.
It’s unclear what the motorcyclist did to anger the woman driving the motorhome around 7 p.m. Thursday night. She yelled at the man, before hitting his bike with her vehicle in a parking lot on a convenience store in the 12000 block of West Clearwater Avenue.
The motorcyclist was confused about what prompted the woman’s behavior, Kennewick police Officer Cory McGee said.
The bike was dented and the paint chipped.
Police are hunting for the woman, who drove away from the scene. She is described as in her 40s, with brown hair and wearing a red shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
