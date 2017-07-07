Pasco police are searching for information this fire on Henry Place.
July 07, 2017 12:17 PM

Second fire at four-plex destroys building, no one displaced

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Fire finally destroyed a four-plex on Henry Place in Pasco Friday morning.

The building in the 2200 block was damaged in a fire about a year ago, and was boarded up while it was being reconstructed, Pasco police said.

People spotted flames from the building at 2:47 a.m. Firefighters from Pasco, Kennewick, Richland and Franklin County Fire District 3 responded and got the fire under control within 35 minutes.

No one was living in the home at the time, and no injuries were reported, said Assistant Fire Chief Dave Hare.

Pasco police are searching for information about how the fire traveled from a lumber pile outside into the building, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Pasco police Capt. Ken Roske said the fire was suspicious.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Officer TJ Orth at 509-545-3421.

