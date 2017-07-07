Pasco detectives take shooting suspect in custody

Pasco Police detectives have taken a 17-year-old male suspect into custody for the July 4 shooting of a 51-year-old Pasco man that was shot while driving an SUV on Lewis Street.
The suspect, a Pasco resident, was located in Sunnyside Thursday night and taken into custody without incident, according to a posting on the Pasco Police Department Facebook site.
Detectives transported him back to the Tri-Cities and booked him into juvenile detention on investigative holds first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted vehicle theft, and drive-by shooting.
The victim, not yet identified, was initially treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, then airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, where he remains in a medically-induced coma, according to police.
Detectives were able to develop probable cause using physical evidence at the scene, security video, and tips that led to witnesses.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
