3 people rescued from Columbia River

A personal watercraft trip turned into a search for three people after they ended up in the Columbia River Wednesday.
Jose C. Vargas, 52, Lorenzo Vargas, 89, and a 5-year-old girl took a personal watercraft onto the river at 5:15 p.m. from the Crow Butte Park marina, about 17 miles west of Paterson, Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said.
Deputies, Benton County Fire District 6 and Crow Butte Park Manager Dave Baker participated in the search.
Baker found Lorenzo Vargas clinging to the watercraft about three miles west of the park. He was suffering from hypothermia and was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment.
Jose Vargas and the girl were found on the Morrow County, Ore., shore by local fishermen, and taken back to the park.
