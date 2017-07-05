Intoxicated driver injures one in collision on Kingsgate Way

An intoxicated driver allegedly injured a 75-year-old man in a collision on Highway 240 Tuesday night.
Tyler W. Melberg, 29, of Richland, drove a Toyota Tacoma pickup west on the highway at 8:35 p.m., made a wide turn at the intersection with Kingsgate Way and hit a Ford 150 pickup and a Oldsmobile Alero, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup’s driver, Charles F. Severson, 75, of Waldport, Ore., was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Melberg and the Alero’s driver were not injured.
Melberg was cited for DUI, the state patrol said.
