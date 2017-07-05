Man shot twice in Pasco, police searching for shooter

An SUV driver was shot twice by his passenger late Tuesday night on Lewis Street in Pasco, police said.
The 51-year-old Pasco man lost control of the vehicle, driving it off the side of the road near the intersection with 14th Avenue, through a fence and hitting a Mustang. No one else was injured.
Police are not releasing the driver’s identity or where he was shot, said Sgt. Scott Warren. They are trying to identify the shooter, who fled the scene.
The victim flagged down some nearby people to help him, and multiple witnesses called police.
Medics rushed him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Warren said. His current condition is unknown.
A section of Lewis Street was closed through the early morning hours Wednesday as officers investigated the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-545-3421.
