Crime

July 04, 2017 5:04 PM

Man triggers standoff in Richland after allegedly threatening woman

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

A man is in custody after his threats prompted a Tuesday standoff in Richland.

Phillip A. Zermeno, 29, was allegedly at his ex-girlfriend’s home at about 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue when he threatened her with a knife, Richland police said.

The woman escaped the residence, but a child remained inside, Sgt. Jarin Whitby said.

When Zermeno didn’t respond to phone calls or a loud speaker, Richland police called the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team for help getting him out of the apartment.

The team entered the residence before 3 p.m. and found the child and Zermeno inside.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault and violating a protection order.

