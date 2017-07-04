Richland man, 74, accused of molesting two girls years ago

A 74-year-old Richland man accused of molesting two grade-school girls may face more charges for additional victims.
Robert G. Da Valle pleaded innocent Monday in Benton County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation.
Da Valle, who was arrested last week, got out of jail over the weekend after posting $20,000 bond. His trial is set for Sept. 11.
Richland police learned of the alleged molestations on June 23.
One of the girls first told her youth group leader that she had been inappropriately touched when she was younger, then the other girl made a similar disclosure to her parents, court documents said.
Da Valle was questioned June 27 and admitted sexually assaulting both girls, court documents said. He also mentioned a third girl and gave specific details about molesting her five or six years ago, documents said.
Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra said she anticipates filing additional charges against Da Valle.
Richland police said they are working to identify other potential victims. Da Valle’s home was searched for additional evidence.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Hyrum Stohel at 509-942-7369.
