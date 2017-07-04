Crime

July 04, 2017 12:08 PM

Richland man, 74, accused of molesting two girls years ago

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

A 74-year-old Richland man accused of molesting two grade-school girls may face more charges for additional victims.

Robert G. Da Valle pleaded innocent Monday in Benton County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Da Valle, who was arrested last week, got out of jail over the weekend after posting $20,000 bond. His trial is set for Sept. 11.

Richland police learned of the alleged molestations on June 23.

One of the girls first told her youth group leader that she had been inappropriately touched when she was younger, then the other girl made a similar disclosure to her parents, court documents said.

Da Valle was questioned June 27 and admitted sexually assaulting both girls, court documents said. He also mentioned a third girl and gave specific details about molesting her five or six years ago, documents said.

Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra said she anticipates filing additional charges against Da Valle.

Richland police said they are working to identify other potential victims. Da Valle’s home was searched for additional evidence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Hyrum Stohel at 509-942-7369.

Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight 1:02

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos