Kennewick man, charged with shooting during family altercation, held on $200,000 bail

A Kennewick man remains in jail on $200,000 bail for allegedly trying to shoot the father of his granddaughter.
Ross D. Palmer, 51, pleaded innocent Monday in Benton County Superior Court to one count of first-degree assault.
Trial is scheduled Aug. 28.
Palmer turned himself in Friday evening, two days after police say he went to the South Washington Street home of relatives while armed with a gun.
Jeremy Bond told officers that Palmer pointed a gun at his head and fired, according to court documents.
It was only because Alma Odom, Palmer’s daughter, pushed the gun up that the bullet missed Bond and instead hit the ceiling, documents said.
Bond and Odom’s young daughter was in the home at the time.
Bond said Palmer then tried following him, and he heard Palmer say he would come back and kill all of them, court documents said.
A responding officer noted that it smelled of burnt gunpowder inside the house when he arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. June 28. A neighbor also reported seeing a man with a pistol running after a woman and another man, documents said.
No one was hurt.
Palmer drove off, but contacted officers at 6:50 p.m. Friday after police had distributed his picture to Tri-City media and shared it on social media asking for help locating him.
He was arrested without incident at Third Avenue and Auburn Street.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments