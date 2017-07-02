Two suspicious fires Sunday burn cars, city equipment in Kennewick

Kennewick police are investigating two suspicious fires that happened overnight Saturday less than a mile away from each other.
Firefighters first were called to the City of Kennewick shops at East 10th Avenue and South Gum Street for reports of equipment on fire.
Crews found a lawnmower, a trailer and two trucks were fully involved, according to a police Facebook post.
A short time after extinguishing those flames, firefighters responded to East Fifth Avenue and South Beech Street.
There they found two vehicles and a detached garage on fire.
A fire official could not be reached Sunday for more details.
People with information on either fire are asked to contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
