Grandview police investigating death of 24-year-old man, foul play not suspected

Grandview police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man found unresponsive at a home Saturday morning.
The man was from Sunnyside, but no other details about his identification were released.
Sgt. David Palacios said in a news release that no foul play is suspected.
Police and paramedics were called to the home in the 300 block of Avenue G for an unknown medical emergency.
“All medical efforts were exhausted in an attempt to resuscitate the young man,” Palacios wrote.
The Yakima County Coroner’s Office will be doing an autopsy.
Palacios said the home’s occupants have been cooperating with police during the investigation.
