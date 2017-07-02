Crime

July 02, 2017 3:19 PM

Grandview police investigating death of 24-year-old man, foul play not suspected

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

Grandview police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man found unresponsive at a home Saturday morning.

The man was from Sunnyside, but no other details about his identification were released.

Sgt. David Palacios said in a news release that no foul play is suspected.

Police and paramedics were called to the home in the 300 block of Avenue G for an unknown medical emergency.

“All medical efforts were exhausted in an attempt to resuscitate the young man,” Palacios wrote.

The Yakima County Coroner’s Office will be doing an autopsy.

Palacios said the home’s occupants have been cooperating with police during the investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight 1:02

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos