No sign of foul play in death of Prosser woman

There is no evidence of foul play in the death Tuesday of a 63-year-old Prosser woman, according to the Benton County coroner.
It will take several weeks before the official cause of death is known for Debra Harris, Coroner John Hansens said.
He is waiting for test results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab before making an official determination.
Hansens was able to say Harris wasn’t physically injured.
The coroner’s office completed an autopsy Friday morning.
Police and emergency medical crews found Harris in a swimming pool at a home in the 100 block of Highway 22 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Prosser police said. She could not be revived.
The residents at the home use the water in the above-ground pool to flush toilets at the home, which does not have running water, Officer Mark Cole said.
Witnesses told investigators Harris was collecting water, and was found unconscious in a foot of water less than an hour later, according to sources close to the investigation.
It remains unknown whether Harris fell when she was getting water, had a medical condition, or if something else happened.
Officers have questioned some people who had contact with her that day. At least one person is in the Benton County jail on an investigative hold for meth possession and residential burglary. It’s unclear if that is related to the death investigation.
Property records show the four-bedroom house is owned by an elderly Prosser woman, who isn’t related to Harris. Police have said Harris did not live there.
