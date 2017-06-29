Ross Palmer was last seen driving a similar Lincoln sedan from the scene of Wednesday’s shooting
Crime

June 29, 2017 10:35 AM

Kennewick man wanted for firing gun during fight with daughter

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Kennewick police are hunting for a man who fired a gun near his grown daughter Wednesday evening.

Ross D. Palmer, 51, of Kennewick, allegedly came into her home on the 1300 block of South Washington Street at 5:30 p.m. carrying a handgun, Kennewick police said.

They argued and then Palmer allegedly fired the gun.

It’s not initially clear whether he pointed the gun at her during the argument. The round fired into the ceiling, Kennewick police Sgt. Randy Maynard said. No one was hurt.

He took off in a tan Lincoln sedan and is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Officers believe Palmer is still armed. If you see him, call 911.

