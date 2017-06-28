Richland police discovered this white SUV parked and running when they arrived at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Pullen Street.
June 28, 2017 4:52 PM

Accused drunk driver found asleep at Richland stop sign

By Cameron Probert

A drunk driver’s nap behind the wheel landed her in jail Wednesday.

The 42-year-old Richland woman was on her way home at 4:30 a.m. in a white SUV when she stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Pullen Streets. She then shut her eyes and fell asleep, said Richland police.

A concerned homeowner called police after seeing the car at the stop sign, still running.

After waking her up, the officers performed field sobriety tests and discovered she was intoxicated, they said.

Benton County jail records show Krystl M. Carey was booked for DUI.

