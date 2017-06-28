Man arrested after leaving syringe on Pasco restaurant table during nap

A homeless man didn’t hide his syringes well enough before taking a nap at a Pasco Jack in the Box.
An employee noticed a syringe laying near the sleeping man early Tuesday morning at the fast food restaurant on Court Street, and called police, Pasco police said.
Officers arrived and arrested Bennett R. Johnson, 54, for possessing drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. The man was allegedly found carrying heroin and more syringes.
Police booked the man into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for possession of heroin.
Comments