Rash of graffiti has Benton County sheriff worried

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are actively trying to solve a dozen cases of graffiti in east Finley over the course of June.
According to the sheriff’s office, most of the damage has occurred since June 21. With one exception, the incidents do not appear to be gang-related.
The one incident occurred at Two Rivers park on June 21, when restrooms were tagged with suspected gang terms. The parks restrooms have been damaged three times by graffiti since early June.
Other incidents were reported last weekend and include a metal fence off of South Haney Road, a cinderblock fence off East Cochran Road, the side of a shop off East Perkins Road, the side of a roadway off South Sloan Court, a cinderblock irrigation pump house off East Perkins Road, a power pole off East Perkins Road and a railroad control box off East Cochran Road.
Additional graffiti has been found on railroad property, including a bridge, rails, power poles and metal structures. Several road signs have been hit as well.
There are no suspects. Owners of damaged property are encouraged to have graffiti removed as quickly as possible.
Law enforcement ias actively investigating and no suspects have been identified. Report tips and any suspicious activity to the non-emergency dispatch number, 509-968-0333.
