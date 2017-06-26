One injured in Sunday evening collision in Pasco

A Kennewick man was injured when he collided with a SUV while changing lanes on Highway 395 Sunday evening.
Jonathan A. Cruz-Santiago, 20, was driving north on the highway in a 2009 Kia Rondo SUV at 7:43 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said. As he approached the Pasco city limits, he tried to change lanes and hit a 2001 GMC Yukon.
Cruz-Santiago was taken to Lourdes Health, the state patrol said.
Yukon’s driver, Rosalba C. Vizcarra, 44, of Kennewick, was not injured.
The state patrol said the collision was caused by Cruz-Santiago’s inattention. He was cited with second-degree negligent driving.
