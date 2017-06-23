Crime

Kennewick man injured in Finley wreck

Tri-City Herald

June 23, 2017 6:09 PM

A Kennewick driver was hurt late Thursday when a truck pulled out in front of him on Highway 397 in Finley.

Ryan D. Garrison, 38, was heading north on the highway, also called Chemical Drive, in a Ford 150 pickup when a Ford Tundra truck pulled onto the highway from Haney Road just before 11 p.m., said the Washington State Patrol.

The other driver Penni G. Purdy, 64, of Kennewick, was not hurt in the collision and was expected to be cited for failing to yield. Garrison was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.

