Colliding cars cause dramatic Kennewick Ave. rollover

A Kennewick woman escaped serious injury Friday morning when her car flipped on Kennewick Avenue as she tried to avoid someone who drove out in front of her.
Kennewick police said the driver of a black Toyota sedan pulled out from Rainier Street in front of the Mazda heading east on Kennewick Avenue.
The Mazda’s driver tried to swerve, but the impact with the other car caused the woman to lose control and flip, said police.
Police cited the Toyota’s driver for failing to yield and driving without insurance.
Comments