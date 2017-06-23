A Kennewick woman escaped serious injury Friday morning when her car flipped on Kennewick Avenue as she tried to avoid another car.
A Kennewick woman escaped serious injury Friday morning when her car flipped on Kennewick Avenue as she tried to avoid another car. Kennewick Police Department
A Kennewick woman escaped serious injury Friday morning when her car flipped on Kennewick Avenue as she tried to avoid another car. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

June 23, 2017 11:59 AM

Colliding cars cause dramatic Kennewick Ave. rollover

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

A Kennewick woman escaped serious injury Friday morning when her car flipped on Kennewick Avenue as she tried to avoid someone who drove out in front of her.

Kennewick police said the driver of a black Toyota sedan pulled out from Rainier Street in front of the Mazda heading east on Kennewick Avenue.

The Mazda’s driver tried to swerve, but the impact with the other car caused the woman to lose control and flip, said police.

Police cited the Toyota’s driver for failing to yield and driving without insurance.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4 0:07

Pasco man beats stretch limousine with a 2x4

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos