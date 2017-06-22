Pasco police released video on Thursday of a Pasco woman trying to pull out of the 7-Eleven parking lot during a beer run.
June 22, 2017 6:12 PM

A Pasco driver stopped to buy beer, then struggled to get out of the parking lot

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Call it a case of hit, hit, hit and run.

Pasco police released video on Thursday of a Pasco woman trying to pull out of the parking lot at the 7-Eleven store at 1504 W. Sylvester St. about 5 p.m. Sunday.

The woman had stopped to buy beer at the store, then backed the car into another vehicle in the parking lot as she was trying to leave.

She continued to drive off, only to hit a pole head-on in the lot, smashing the front of her car. That did not stop her.

She backed up and rammed the pole again.

On her next try, she sped away, but Pasco police soon caught up with her and a male passenger, said police.

The woman, whose name was not immediately available, was jailed on investigation of hit-and-run unattended and giving police false information.

