Caught! Credit card scam suspect makes last purchase

Police caught up with a man allegedly using stolen credit cards throughout the Tri-Cities.
Richland police arrested Shaun R. Bailey, 45, of Mountlake Terrace, as he was walking out of a Richland store Wednesday.
He was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of second-degree identity theft.
Pasco police first asked for the public’s help identifying a man they described as slick. The man allegedly transfered stolen credit card information onto magnetic strips on dummy cards.
He then used the dummy cards to buy at least eight gift cards.
Investigators believed he was nabbed the information using a “skimmer.” The device attaches to the front of a card reader. As the victim uses the machine, the device stores the card’s information so the crook can pick it up later.
Since the initial report, Richland police and Crime Stoppers of Tri-Cities asked the public for help identifying the man.
Police did not release information about how many cards the man used, but said people from throughout the Tri-Cities and as far away as Yakima and Hermiston have been victims.
Officers urge people to monitor their bank accounts in case they spot unusual activity.
